NAPOLEON — Gary A. Miller, 82, Napoleon, Ohio, died peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the Toledo Hospital surrounded by his family.
Gary was born December 7, 1937, in Napoleon, Ohio, to the late Cloyce V. and Stella Charlotte (Walbolt) Miller. On June 14, 1964, he married Karen (Bindeman) Miller at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, Ohio.
Gary was a 1955 graduate of Napoleon High School. He attended The Ohio State University and received a bachelor of business administration in 1959 and a bachelor of education in 1964, and his master’s of education from Bowling Green State University in 1966. He served in the United States Army National Guard 37th infantry from 1960-67.
Gary was the former director of business education and industry at Four County Career Center for many years. He was also adjunct faculty at Northwest State Community College, where he taught business courses and worked in administration. He co-authored the textbook “Professional Selling, Inside and Out” and wrote and published over 4,000 newspaper articles concerning various school and vocational education topics.
He was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Napoleon, past president and co-founder of Henry-Defiance Counties Ohio State University Alumni Club, former member of the Napoleon Aquatic Club, certified United States Swimming Association official, member of Henry County Chamber of Commerce, Henry County Farm Bureau member, Eagle Scout, Napoleon American Legion, Defiance Community Band and Rube Band member. He was also an avid photographer, golfer, and enjoyed restoring antiques.
He is survived by his wife, Karen; daughters, Alicia (Marc) Miller of Baltimore, Ohio, and Laura (Michael) Chaddock of Dowagiac, Michigan; grandchildren, Justin, April (Jesus Mota), Alaina and Nicolas Miller and McKenna Chaddock; great-granddaughters, Paige Miller and Emmalynn Mota. He was also preceded in death by a brother, James Miller.
Due to the current health environment, a private graveside service will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery, Napoleon, Ohio. A public memorial service will be announced later.
Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1035 Glenwood Ave., Napoleon, Ohio; or Boy Scouts of America Black Swamp Area Council Chinquapin District, 2100 Broad Ave., Findlay, Ohio 45840. Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
