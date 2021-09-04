Gary Lesnet

MONTPELIER — Gary G. Lesnet, 76, of Montpelier, died Thursday, September 2, 2021, after a brief illness at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born on August 16, 1945, in Angola, Indiana, to George W. and L. Eleanor (Briner) Lesnet. Gary graduated from Edon High School in 1963 and then went on to serve his country in the United States Army in Fort Bennington, Georgia, during the Vietnam War. On March 30, 1971, he married Kayleen D. Short in Edon and she preceded him in death on February 4, 1994.
Gary was a member of the Edon United Methodist Church and the Edon Masonic Lodge 474. For over 45 years he worked as fuel delivery driver for several businesses including BP, SOHIO and Saneholtz-McKarns. Farming was Gary’s life-long passion. He also raised Suffolk sheep and did the annual wool parade from his parent’s home to Gary’s home on January 1 for the lambing season.
Gary is survived by two daughters, Stacy (Andy) Schaffter, of Montpelier and Molly (Brad) Hoag, of Ossian, Indiana; five granddaughters, Elaine, April, Kelly, Melissa, and Rachel; a brother, Hugh (Kathleen) Lesnet, of Edon; two sisters, Janet Beggs, of Pasadena, California, and Nora Lesnet, of Orange, California, and a dear friend Mary Gustwiller, of Defiance.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Visitation hours for Gary will be on Monday, September 6, 2021, from 2-7:30 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier, with a Masonic service at 7:30 pm. Services will be on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Edon United Methodist Church with Pastor Doug Widdowson to officiate. The interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier with military graveside rites by the Montpelier veterans. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Stacy Schaffter to establish a 4-H scholarship. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.
