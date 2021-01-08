OAKWOOD — Gary L. Justice, 64, Oakwood, died at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021, at his son’s residence.
He was born October 2, 1956, in Indianapolis, Ind., to the late Dewey Justice and Mary (Kasson) Justice Skiver. His stepfather, Roger Skiver, also is deceased.
Gary is survived by two children, Cory (Brittany) Justice of Ottoville and Misty (Natasha) Justice of Grover Hill; three grandchildren, Grace and Corbin Justice and Rylee Justice; a sister, Karen (Steve) Roehrig of Defiance; and a brother-in-law, George Scott of Defiance.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Diane Scott.
Gary was the machine chief for the pipeline at Johns-Manville, where he worked for 41 years. Gary was a graduate of Continental High School, class of 1975. He was a member of the Defiance Eagles. Gary enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and camping. He also enjoyed all the toys that went along with the outdoors, like boating, four-wheelers and snowmobiles. His greatest love was his family and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was especially fond of their family camping trips together.
The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. The arrangements will be under the direction of Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Jackson Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
