DEFIANCE — Gary has died. Cancer sucks. Gary Hoschak died on April 17, 2021, surrounded by the love of his wife, family and friends.
On January 10, 1957, he was born in Defiance County to his loving parents, Virgil and Lois (Seibert) Hoschak. October 20, 1984, he married the love of his life, Susan (Arnos) Hoschak.
Gary worked 41 years at ConAgra as a bean sprout technician then as a working foreman. He had a goal to beat his sister’s retirement record but cancer sucks. In the summer of 1979, Gary and three high school friends boarded a Greyhound bus with bikes in tow and traveled to Astoria, Oregon to start the TransAmerican Bicycle Trail. Three months and over 4,000 miles later, they finished at Yorktown, Virginia. Gary learned a few things from this journey: it taught him resiliency when the journey was hard; you get by with a little help from your friends, family and strangers; he would never eat oatmeal again for breakfast; you can survive after hitting a cow when coasting down the mountainside on your bicycle (right Tony). Don’t worry, the cow was not hurt.
Gary also enjoyed yelling at “Jim” while listening to his beloved Detroit Tigers, drinking coffee while reading the newspaper (not digital), mowing the lawn and drinking a Blatz beer (or more).
He is survived by his wife Susan; siblings Duane (Louise) Hoschak, Toledo, Mary (Andy) Martin, Defiance, Mike Hoschak, Defiance, Kevin (Jackie) Hoschak, Defiance, Carol (Dean) Miller, Monclova, Lynne (Bob) Bartz, Napoleon; mother-in-law Millie Arnos; Gary (Barb) Arnos, Bryan, Becky (Dan) Schutt, Antwerp, Sandi (Bill) Wonders, Defiance; many wonderful nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
Those who have preceded him in death are: his parents Virgil and Lois Hoschak; infant brother Charles Paul; father-in-law Hank Arnos; nephews Chris and Mike; great-niece Emily; sister-in-law Chris.
There will be a private gathering for the immediate family, no visitation. There will be a CFS party held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or gifts, Gary requested donations as you wish to your local food pantry/bank, animal shelter, library or metro/state park.
Remember to be kind to each other — especially dogs.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.