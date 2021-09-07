Defiance — Gary Lee Gearhart, 76, of Defiance, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 3, 2021, at The Laurels of Defiance.
He was born on November 13, 1944, to Carson and Maxine (Furney) Gearhart in Defiance. On July 10, 1965, he married Sharon Dodson and she resides in Defiance. Gary worked as a heavy equipment operator for the Defiance County Highway Department for 28 years until retiring in 1993. He was a member of Second Baptist Church of Defiance. Gary and Sharon enjoyed traveling and watching movies. He was a true jokester who enjoyed telling jokes and having fun and his best times were always spent with his family.
Gary is survived by his loving wife Sharon Gearhart of Defiance; her sons: Tim (Becky) Gearhart and Michael (Mandy) Gearhart, all of Defiance; six grandchildren: Joshua (Kendra) Gearhart of Whitehouse, Ohio, Justine (Preston) Cline of St. Joseph, Missouri, Julia (Sam) Alvarado of Defiance, Tyler (Priscilla Canales) Gearhart of Defiance, and Emily and Logan Gearhart of Defiance; nine great-grandchildren: Laya and Layton Gearhart, Leegen Hogrefe, Audra, Benson, and Landon Cline, Carter and Amelia Alvarado, and Jasmine and Noah Gearhart; and her sister, Pat Deatrick of Defiance.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 10, 2021, 9-11 a.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Max Begley officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. Burial will take place in Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to the church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
