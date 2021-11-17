Garry Neff

Defiance — Garry D. Neff, age 81 of Defiance, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at SKLD in Defiance, Ohio.
He was born on December 29, 1939, the son of the late Dean and Lucille (Heffley) Neff in Defiance County. Garry was baptized on January 18, 1953, at Church of Christ in Defiance, where he was a faithful member and served as an usher. He was a 1957 graduate of Ayersville High School. On August 17, 1958, he married Dianna (Fickel) Neff, who survives.
In 1978 Garry and Dianna built Dee & Gee's Dairy Bar in Ayersville and operated the business for 14 years until 1992. Garry retired from United Parcel Service as a delivery driver. He also worked at First Federal in Defiance for eight years and at State Bank for four years. He took great pride in his work, always with a smile, and was known for his great sense of humor. Garry loved his gospel music and made a lot of tapes for shut-ins. He also enjoyed playing softball, fishing and relaxing at the lake. He was a huge fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes football and basketball, and Detroit Tigers. He will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Garry is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Dianna Neff of Defiance, and his children: Tammy (Craig) Hinkle of Defiance, Mike Neff of Findlay, Ohio, and Vandee (Aaron) Rawson of Waunakee, Wisconsin. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren and his brother, Dan (Sue) Neff of Archbold, Ohio. Garry enjoyed spending time with Dan playing gospel music and eating Sue's good cookies.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Lucille Neff.
To respect Garry's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Burial take place at Riverside Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
