Garnet Smith

Sherwood — Garnet Marie Smith, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 4, 2021.
Garnet was born August 27, 1925, in Toledo, Ohio. She was graduate of Defiance High School in 1943 and continued her education obtaining a bachelor's degree from Defiance College in 1947, and a master's degree from Indiana University in 1966. Garnet married H. Olan Smith in Defiance, Ohio, and he preceded her in death in 1974. She taught many years at Edon, Ayersville and Farmer High Schools and eventually retired in education as a professor emerita at Defiance College. Garnet attended Sherwood United Methodist Church. She enjoyed being a part of many community organizations, including being honored as May Queen at Defiance College, and was a high-ranking member of the Eastern Star, Business and Professional Women's Clubs and Women's Christian Temperance Union. One of Garnet's past times was playing in bridge groups with friends. Above all else, Garnet cherished spending time with her family. The stories of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren always made her smile.
Surviving are her daughter, Shayna (Alan) DeLong of Van Wert, Ohio; three grandchildren, Christine (Trent) Kreischer of Convoy, Ohio, Lindsey Allomong of Westerville, Ohio, and Scott (Jamie) DeLong of Powell, Ohio; seven great-grandchildren, Carson and Preston Kreischer, Kendyl and Javen Allomong, and Jaxon, Presley and Lennon DeLong. Garnet was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Gertrude Lano; and two sisters, Helen Hoover and Virginia Smith.
To honor Garnet's wishes, a private graveside service was held at the Sherwood Cemetery with Pastor Mike Saylor officiating. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood.
Preferred memorials made in Garnet's name can be shared with Sherwood United Methodist Church or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
