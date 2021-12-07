DEFIANCE — Gale Henry Doster, “Pineapple”, 74, of Scott, passed away at 11:31 a.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Van Wert Health.
He was born on February 5, 1947, in Paulding County, to the late Russell and Virginia (Yenser) Doster.
On May 4, 1968, he married Glenna Bennett at the Junction Methodist Church with the Rev. Crosby officiating. He worked at General Motors in Defiance, Ohio, from 1966 until he retired in 2002. In 2000, Gale and Glenna opened Doster’s Building Surplus in Melrose and operated it until 2015 when they decided to close.
Gale served in the United States Marines and was a member of the AMVETS Post 1991 in Defiance, Paulding County Genealogy Society, First Families of Paulding County and First Families the State of Ohio as well as the Civil War Society with 17 decedents.
He loved fishing and hunting, especially going to Michigan and Canada for salmon fishing, and camping and traveling with is wife. Gale would help anyone in need, whether he was pulling someone out of a ditch, changing a flat tire, lending a hand to a neighbor or simply spending time with a sick buddy.
He is survived by his wife, Glenna of Scott; two children, Steven Doster of Melrose, Ohio; Konnie (Brian) Moll of Haughton, Louisiana; grandchildren, Desiree Moll and Brandon Moll; one brother, Charles Doster; three sisters: Carolyn (Bruce) Snavely, Kathryn Golliver, Margaret Keeterle.
In addition to his parents, Gale was preceded in death by his brother, Clyde Doster; brothers-in-law, Gary Golliver and James Keeterle and sister-in-law, Sharon Doster.
In keeping with Gale’s wishes, a celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at AMVETS Post 1991, 1795 Spruce St., Defiance, OH 43512. Burial will be in Prairie Chapel Cemetery, Oakwood, Ohio, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gale’s memory may be sent to the family or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
To share in Gale’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, 722 S. Washington St., Van Wert, OH 45891.
