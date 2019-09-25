Gabriel Heitman

MALINTA — Gabriel Patrick Heitman, 24, Malinta, Ohio passed away Monday, September 23, 2019.
He was born in Defiance, Ohio, on August 22, 1995, to James and Melisa (Kieffer) Heitman. Gabe was a member of the Malinta United Methodist Church. He enjoyed fishing, shooting pool with friends and recently took up kayaking. Gabe was the type of person that never met a stranger. He would often put someone’s needs before his own and was always there to help a friend in need. It was Gabe’s wish to be an organ donor so that he might continue to help those he could. His family was his greatest treasure, and his nieces and nephews brought him great joy.
Gabe is survived by his parents, Jim and Melisa; siblings, Ben (Theresa Wulff), Zach (Bethany) Heitman and Jessica Heitman; and grandma, Wilma Kieffer. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews, Madilynn, Kyler, Lyndi, Sophia, Brody, Benjamin, Kloe and Nikita. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Regis Kieffer and William (Julia) Heitman.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Henry County Animal Shelter or the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com
