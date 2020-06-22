MALINTA — Fritz Hartman, 76, Malinta, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Fritz was born August 12, 1943, in Malinta, Ohio, to the late Harley and Alvina (Peper) Hartman. He graduated from Malinta-Grelton High School in 1962. On February 15, 1964, he married Alma (Rice) Hartman in Malinta, Ohio.
Fritz worked as a metal fabricator at Gilson Screen Company, Malinta, for 41 years. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Malinta. He was also a member of Tri-State Mini Pullers Association. He was very active in building and pulling modified mini tractors and participated in events in Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.
He is survived by his loving wife, Alma; son, Dan Hartman (Tina Myers); granddaughters, Rachel Hartman (Dennis Bower) and Alishia (Christopher) Cowell; great-grandchildren, Karli Hartman and Xavier Anderson; and great-stepgrandchildren, Zoe Cowell, Hannah Bower and Bree Cowell.
He was preceded in death by daughters, Peggy and Tammy; sister, Shirley Lotz; and brothers, Richard, Bill and Glen Hartman.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, June 25, and Friday, June 26, from 10-11 a.m at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon. Social distancing will be observed, and facial coverings are not required. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Napoleon.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, Malinta, or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made online at www.rodenbergergray.com.
