Frieda Breckler

Sherwood — Frieda S. Breckler, 85, Sherwood, passed away, Tuesday, January 26, 2021, in her residence with her family at her side.
Frieda was born August 11, 1935, in Sherwood, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jay and Pearl (Schliesser) Baker. She was a 1953 graduate of Sherwood High School. Frieda married Harold Breckler, and he preceded her in death. Frieda was the owner of 18 Wheeler Truck Stop for 17 years, retiring in 1996. Frieda enjoyed shopping on QVC, cooking and spending time with family and friends. She was known as a generous person, always helping others.
Surviving are her seven children, Mary McCarthy of Edgerton, Ohio, David (Rose) Dockery of Columbiana, Ohio, Barb Jamison of Defiance, Ohio, Bob Dockery of Stryker, Ohio, Cochise Cooper of Sherwood, Ohio, Kevin (Jody) Cooper of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Steven (Danielle) Cooper of Sherwood, Ohio; 17 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ray Baker and Loren Baker; and two sisters, Fonda Keys and Mabel Baker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two granddaughters, Ashley Dockery and Lisa Dockery; four brothers, Royce Baker, Frankie Baker, Rex Baker, Kenneth Baker; and one sister, Evelyn Baker.
Private family services will be held in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood. Interment will be made in Sherwood Cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
