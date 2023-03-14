DEFIANCE — Fredrick Moreland “Rick” Hoffman, 85, of Defiance, Ohio, peacefully passed away surrounded by close friends on January 31, 2023, at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
Rick was born September 21, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois. His family established Hoffman Furniture in Defiance, operating from 1858-1969.
He graduated from Defiance High School in 1955 and earned his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University in 1959.
Rick worked for Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Wichita, Kansas, Motorola, Inc., Chicago and General Telephone Co., Fort Wayne. Returning to Defiance, he was employed by the Zeller Corporation. In 1963, Rick joined the Defiance Fire Department working as a volunteer minuteman, living in the firehouse for several years. In 1964, General Motors Foundry Division employed him. He worked there for 27 years until 1981. Rick chose to retire early to increase his involvement in city governance.
Rick was well known for his “engineering mind” and finely tuned logic and knowledge. Highly civic minded, he regularly attended city council meetings, analyzed governmental proposals and weighed with well-developed views on actions to help and protect the citizens of Defiance. He served as at-large councilman in the 1980s and 1990s and ran several races for mayor. He worked diligently to provide transparency and hold the city council accountable to legislation and procedures designed to benefit Defiance residents.
He also established Rick’s Wrecker Service, operating from 1984-2016. No matter the weather or time of day, he aided stranded motorists around the county and beyond with his wrecker and towing services.
Rick was as much a fixture at Bud’s Restaurant as the famous peach pie (though not limited to a season), where you could find him for most meals, six days a week. He was more than just a customer — he was family. Throughout his life he consistently reached out to help people throughout the community in small and big ways, many times anonymously. He also contributed to community events, sponsored sports teams and was a silent benefactor.
Preceding him in death are parents, Ransom Peter and Carlisle (Laughlin) Hoffman, brother, Charles Stephen Driver, brother-in-law, Lee Hanley and nephews, Paul Driver and W. Ransom Eisses.
Surviving are three sisters, Judy (Jim) Hoffman Eisses, Alice Hoffman Hanley and Ruth Hoffman, nephews, John and Mike Eisses, nieces, Nicole (Barrett) Hanley Pickett and Merrill (Ashton) Hanley Curtis, 11 great-nieces and -nephews, and special friends, Jay and Rebecca Smith and their sons, Alek, Abram, Addison and Ayden.
Rick’s interest in and care toward others were always genuine, emanating from the truest intentions — with no strings attached and no need for recognition. If you were touched or moved by his generosity, in his honor, please pay forward a special dose of kindness, support or action to benefit others.
There will be a celebration of life in honor of Rick held on Sunday, March 19 from 1-4 p.m. at Bud’s Restaurant.
