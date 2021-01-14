Frederick Fitzenrider

Frederick D. Fitzenrider, 81, Defiance, passed away Wednesday evening, January 13, 2021, at The Laurels of Defiance.
He was born March 5, 1939, to the late Vernie and Enid (Lehman) Fitzenrider in Defiance, Ohio. On March 18, 1967, he married Sharon (Lee) Fitzenrider, who survives. Fred was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and Grace Episcopal Church. He worked as plant manager for Dinner Bell Foods in Defiance over 33 years until his retirement. He also worked as plant manager at Fort Wayne Foundry in Fort Wayne, Ind. Fred was a huge fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes. He enjoyed learning about history, model trains, being outdoor in his yard and woodworking. He loved spending time with his family.
Fred will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 53 years, Sharon Fitzenrider of Defiance, and his daughters, Jody (Bill) Budd and Michelle Blosser, all of Wauseon, Ohio. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, John and Devon Budd, and Noah, Wyatt, and Quinn Blosser; five great-grandchildren; his sister, Sue (Don) Cocke; and his brother, Gerald (Julie) Fitzenrider, all of Defiance.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Tom Fitzenrider; and sisters, Beverly Rickles and Denise Beebe.
Visitation and services will be private, with Rev. John Hagen officiating. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens in Defiance. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to The Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
