Freda R. Sanders, 94, Defiance, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born January 11, 1926, to Orley and Oda (Ebersole) Gecowets in Sherwood, Ohio. Freda was a 1944 graduate of Sherwood-Delaware High School. She was happily married for over 70 years to Donald W. Sanders, who preceded her in death on September 29, 2016.
Freda attended St. John United Church of Christ in Defiance. Freda and Don loved to travel the western states and visit their son. In her leisure time, she enjoyed baking, gardening, word search puzzles, bird watching and taking long walks. Freda was a huge fan of the Cleveland Indians.
Freda will be sadly missed by her daughter, Debbie Sommerfield of Shelbyville, Ind.; her son, Dennis (Gail) Sanders of Minden, Nev.; one grandchild, three great-grandchildren, and her sister, Helen Hohenberger of Antwerp, Ohio.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Sanders; her sister, Lois Westfall; and two brothers, Orville and Ralph Gecowets.
A private graveside service will be held at Sherwood Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to St. John United Church of Christ or AuGlaize Village. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
