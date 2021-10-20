Freda Harmon

Hicksville — Freda Harmon, age 86, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, October 18, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Freda was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ in Paulding, Ohio, and Barboursville, West Virginia. She enjoyed crafting, baking and cooking. She especially loved time spent with her family.

Freda was born on May 3, 1935, in Branchland, West Virginia, the daughter of Oliver and Vercie (Triplett) Parsons. She married Alva S. Harmon on December 22, 1973, in Hicksville and he preceded her in death on November 29, 1998.

Freda is survived by her daughters, Sandra Mocherman, of Ney, and Kathy Harmon, of Lyndhurst, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Andrea (Dan) Glore, Gabrielle (John) Verry, Jasmine (Tyler) McNally, Kyle Harmon, Scott Mocherman, Katie Harmon and Aubrey Zolciak, four great-grandchildren, Courtney (Brian) Bashore, Jacob (Hannah) Glore, Tres Loyd and Ace McNally; two great-great grandchildren, Danielle Bashore and Aurelia Glore; a brother, Elbert Parsons; three sisters, Ardith Parsons, Wilma (Kyle) McComas and Linda (Gary) Johnson and a sister-in-law, Christine Parsons. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Michael Harmon and three brothers, Alfred, Arlin and Harold Parsons.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Bill Myers officiating. Freda will be laid to rest at Morrison Cemetery in Wayne County, West Virginia.

Memorials are requested to the Paulding Church of Christ, 345 Klinger Road, Paulding, OH 45879.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Freda Harmon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries