Fred Shirey

Continental — Fred L. Shirey, 89, of Continental, died at 8:45 a.m., Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Kingsbury Assisted Living, Defiance.
He was born on April 11, 1932, in Defiance, to the late Russell and Treva (Martin) Shirey. On January 25, 1956, he married Sylvia Krouse, who died on June 16, 2011.
Survivors include nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, George Shirey, and a sister, Zola Mae Leatherman.
Fred was a retired truck driver for Unverferth Manufacturing, Kalida. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Cascade Cemetery, Cloverdale with Pastor Terry Porter officiating. Military services will be provided by the Continental American Legion. Arrangements are under the direction of Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental.
Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society or Diabetes Foundation.
