Oakwood — Fred W. Long, 77, of Oakwood, died at 9:40 p.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021, at his residence.
He was born August 22, 1944, in Jackson, Michigan, to the late Ray Walter and Helen (Kirby) Long. On July 4, 1975, he married Vicky Steele, who preceded him in death on April 19, 2014.
Fred is survived by five children: Robert (Karisa) Long, Chad (Brittany) Long, both of Oakwood, Jeff (Loretta) Feeney of Defiance, Jerry (Kelly) Feeney of Oakwood, and Rick Long of Jackson, Michigan; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother: Arthur Long of Norfolk, Virginia; and two great friends: Jerry and Charlie.
He is also preceded in death by a brother, Ray Long.
Fred worked at General Motors, Defiance, for 48 years. He loved fishing, hunting, and spending time with his grandkids. Fred enjoyed mowing.
A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood.
Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.