Fred Long

Oakwood — Fred W. Long, 77, of Oakwood, died at 9:40 p.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021, at his residence.

He was born August 22, 1944, in Jackson, Michigan, to the late Ray Walter and Helen (Kirby) Long. On July 4, 1975, he married Vicky Steele, who preceded him in death on April 19, 2014.

Fred is survived by five children: Robert (Karisa) Long, Chad (Brittany) Long, both of Oakwood, Jeff (Loretta) Feeney of Defiance, Jerry (Kelly) Feeney of Oakwood, and Rick Long of Jackson, Michigan; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother: Arthur Long of Norfolk, Virginia; and two great friends: Jerry and Charlie.

He is also preceded in death by a brother, Ray Long.

Fred worked at General Motors, Defiance, for 48 years. He loved fishing, hunting, and spending time with his grandkids. Fred enjoyed mowing.

A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood.

Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Fred Long as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries