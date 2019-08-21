HICKSVILLE — Fred M. Leavell, 92, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Community Health Professionals Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice, Defiance, Ohio.
Fred was born November 29, 1926, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the son of the late Oran and Blanch (Lyons) Leavell. He attended Harlan High School, Harlan, Indiana. On July 3, 1948, he was united in marriage to Betty Babcock, and she preceded him in death in 2004. On February 18, 2006, he married Kathryn Von Kaenal, and she survives.
Fred served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a member of the Sherwood VFW, Sherwood, Ohio. He was a Scout leader and a member of the Masonic Lodge in Hicksville. He was commander of the VFW in Hicksville before its closing. Fred was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Hicksville. Fred retired from Dana Corporation after 13 years. He was also a painter by trade, and worked at Midwest Tool.
Fred is survived by his wife, Kathy; sons, Mark (Sherri) of Hicksville, and David (Debra) of Napoleon; stepsons, John (Deanna) of Hicksville, Patrick of Gahanna, Ohio, and Steve of Auburn; grandchildren, Chad, Kristen, Matthew and Melissa; stepgrandchildren, Tyler, Nicole (Brady), Chris and Brandy (Jon); 14 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Carl Leavell, Rose Battenburg and Elsie Love.
He also was preceded in death by his siblings, Ruth Fritz, Anna Mae Adams, John Leavell, Betty Hill, Hazel Thomas, Elberta Linderberry and Mary Brown.
Funeral services for Fred will be Saturday at noon, with visitation taking place from 10 a.m.-noon at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville. Burial will be in Lost Creek Cemetery, Hicksville.
Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or CHP Hospice of Defiance. Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfunerlhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.