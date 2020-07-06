PAYNE — Fred O. Grindstaff, 94, Payne, died at 9:49 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at his residence.
He was born November 29, 1925, in Wolf-Pitt, Ky., to the late John F. and Bertha (Pennington) Grindstaff. On April 25, 1948, he married Mary Louise Harrow, who preceded him in death on February 19, 2005.
Fred is survived by six children, Susan (Dale) Law of The Villages, Fla., Deborah Kesler of Oakwood, Paul (Cathy) Grindstaff of Redding, Calif., Barbara Lee of Paulding, John (Cindy) Grindstaff of Fremont, Ind., and Alan (Carol) Grindstaff of Fort Wayne, Ind.; 17 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Wayne Lee and John Kesler; a grandson, Dustin Grindstaff; a sister, Avalon (Delmon) Back; and two brothers, Arthur (Pearl) Grindstaff and Garlon “Mack” (Deloris) Grindstaff.
Fred was World War II Army veteran and a life member of the American Legion in Oakwood, DAV in Defiance and the VFW, Paulding. He was a mechanic an owned Fred’s Garage, Oakwood and also worked for Winkles in Paulding and H&K in Continental. Fred was a member of Latty Friends United Methodist Church, Latty. He enjoyed fishing for pike in Canada and other outdoor activities, like hunting, archery and golf. Fred was a member of the Paulding Eagles.
The funeral service will be at noon Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Latty United Methodist Church, with Pastor Monica Kleman officiating. Burial will follow in Sherman Cemetery with military rites by Paulding VFW. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made the Latty United Methodist Church building fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
