NAPOLEON — Fred T. Freppel, 74, Napoleon, Ohio, and Aiken, South Carolina, passed away March 21, 2020.
He was born February 23, 1946, in Napoleon, to Fred and Rozella (Hoffman) Freppel. He married Charlene Ayers on June 28, 1969, in Stow, Ohio.
Fred was a 1964 graduate of Napoleon High School and a 1968 graduate of Bowling Green State University. After college, he worked for Arthur Young in Toledo before he moved back to Napoleon and started his own accounting practice, retiring in 2015. Fred was proud of his hometown and grew up in a family that fostered the same love, they operated Spengler’s for quite some time. Fred also served on the boards for both the Henry County Bank and the Filling Home. His greatest joy and pastime was harness racing. Fred was an officer for Northwest Ohio Colt Racing Association and served as the speed superintendent for the Henry County Fair.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Charlene; son, Jacob; siblings, Carolyn (Wayne) Smith of Minnesota, Mary (Sam) Sexton of Florida, Renee Freppel of Ohio and Kathy (Kevin) Sonnenberg of Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. Fred was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to the guidelines regarding COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held for the family. A celebration of Fred’s life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Filling Home of Mercy or New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
