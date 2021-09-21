SYLVANIA — Fred Brink, 74, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021 in Sylvania, Ohio.
Fred was born in Defiance, Ohio, on September 22, 1946. He was a graduate of Holgate High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Defiance College. Fred worked for 20 years at Toledo Edison, holding positions in accounting and auditing and for 23 years in the credit union industry, retiring in 2013.
Fred was an avid golfer and sports fan. He followed college and professional football and basketball, NASCAR and golf. His number one team was the Ohio State Buckeyes.
He was a longtime member of Calvary United Methodist Church and served on various committees throughout the years and also on the administrative council before the church closed in 2016. He then became a member of Westgate Chapel.
Fred is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Elizabeth “Carol” Brink; children, Stephen (Brenda) Brink of Angola, Indiana, and Christine (Jay) Brink of Churubusco, Indiana; step-daughter, Tanya (Cliff) Hardin of Seymour, Tennessee, and Laura Scarbro of Monmouth, Oregon; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Lois Brink of Ayersville, Ohio, and Mary Brink of Continental, Ohio, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Marvel Brink; brothers, Burdette and Dennis Brink; and sister, Ann Brink.
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 2-8 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH 43623 (419-841-2422). Visitation will continue at 10 a.m. at the funeral home on Friday, September 24, 2021, until the time of service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westgate Chapel or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences to the family may be made at walkerfuneralhomes.com.
