Franklyn Schaper

NAPOLEON — Franklyn “Frank” J. Schaper, 86, of Napoleon, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Genacross Lutheran Home.
He was born on November 12, 1933, to Arthur “Albert” and Lucille (Mitchell) Schaper of Napoleon.
Frank was a graduate of Malinta-Grelton High School. He enjoyed working on his family farm and did so until retiring in 1990. He liked to assemble puzzles and read whenever he had the chance. He also enjoyed cheering on the Ohio State football team. He will be remembered for his loving, easy going and independent spirit. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Frank is survived by his sisters, Velma Durham of Okolona, and Karen (Lynn) Sonnenberg of Napoleon. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur “Albert” and Lucille (Mitchell) Schaper; brother, Louis Schaper and brother-in-law, Lawrence Durham.
Visitation for Frank will take place on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Walker-Hoening Mortuary of Napoleon, 333 W. Main St, from 12-1 p.m. with funeral services immediately following at 1 p.m. Pastor Lee Genter will officiate. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery of Napoleon.
Memorials in Frank’s memory may be made to Genacross Lutheran Services of Napoleon or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Friends are invited to share a memory of Frank and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuernalhome.com.
