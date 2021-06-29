Franklin Reineck

Paulding — Franklin Deloy Reineck age 78 died Friday, June 25, 2021.
He was born November 17, 1942, in Defiance son of the late Ruth Frances (Dotterer) and Roy Ramon Reineck. On December 31, 1966, he married Teresa A. Cleveland who survives. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a self-employed farmer. He was a lifetime member of the John Paulding Historical Society. He enjoyed farming, antique tractors and working in his shop, but most of all, he enjoyed and loved his family.
He is also survived by two sons, Matthew (Linda) Reineck and Mitchell (Angelle) Reineck both of Paulding; sisters, Mary (Jerry) Stoller of Bryan and Angeline Pollock, Defiance; and five grandchildren: Megan, Allison, Joseph, Sydney and Samantha.
He is also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Greg Pollock.
Funeral Services will be conducted 11 a.m., Friday, July 2, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. He will be laid to rest in Sherman Cemetery, Oakwood, with military graveside rites.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 1, from 4-8 p.m., at Den Herder Funeral Home, and one hour prior to services on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to CHP Hospice, Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research or the Rose Hill Church of God.
Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com
