Franklin Meyer

Defiance — Franklin Alvin Meyer, 78, formerly of Hamler, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Laurels of Defiance.
Franklin was born on March 29, 1942, in Hamler, Ohio, to Otto and Anna (Rohrs) Meyer. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was an active member of the Hamler American Legion. He was employed by Campbell's Soup for many years. Franklin was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where he was a church elder. An avid fan of Patrick Henry sports, he also enjoyed bowling.
Franklin is survived by his sisters, Mary Ann (Lauren) Bunke and Verna Wolfrum; sister-in-law, Kay Meyer; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Marvin Meyer.
Family and friends may visit Sunday, March 14, 2021, from 2-6 p.m. at Snyder-Wesche-Hoening Funeral Home, 830 N. Scott St. Napoleon, Ohio. The funeral service for Franklin will be Monday, March 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hamler. Interment will follow with military honors in Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church or the Hamler American Legion. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, masks are required and social distancing is encouraged. Please share condolences at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
