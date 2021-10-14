Franklin Jeffreys

Defiance — Franklin Delano "Frank" Jeffreys, age 86, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021, at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home, Archbold, Ohio.
Frank was born May 7, 1935, in Fowler, California, son of the late James and Georgia (Hughey) Jeffreys. Frank proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He then worked in maintenance for the Village of Paulding Utilities Department for 40 years. Frank was a lifetime member of the Paulding Eagles Aerie 2405, where he was awarded the Golden Eagle. He was also a lifetime member of the Paulding V.F.W. Post 587 and served on the honor guard.
Frank is survived by his son, Shane (Maryann Mitchell) Jeffreys, Defiance, Ohio; step-children: Keith (Mary) Jewel, Leo-Cedarville, Indiana, and Karen (John) Chamberlin, Defiance, Ohio; sister, Mae Landrith, Fowler, California; grandson, Caden Jeffreys; 11 step-grandchildren and nine step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy Roth Bohne Jeffreys in 1969 and by his second wife, Faye Spradlin Jeffreys in 2018. Frank is also preceded in death by his siblings: Marjorie Meiser, Esther Gentry, Rupert Jeffreys and Jay Jeffreys.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. Burial will be at Paulding Memorial Cemetery, with military rites accorded by Paulding V.F.W. Post 587.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There will also be visitation on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Frank's grandson, Caden Jeffreys, in care of Shane Jeffreys, for autism care.
Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
