Franklin Gustwiller

Franklin L. Gustwiller, 70, Defiance, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Mercy Defiance Hospital.
He was born October 13, 1949, to Charles and Donna Jean (Perry) Gustwiller in Napoleon, Ohio. Frank proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from 1969-75. On August 12, 1978 he married Madonna (Hill) Gustwiller, who resides in Defiance. Frank was a life member of Defiance VFW 3360. He was a truck driver for Fountain City Leasing. Frank was extremely proud of his children, and he loved spending time with his family.
Frank will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 43 years, Madonna Gustwiller of Defiance; three sons, Todd (Connie) Demland of Defiance, Mike (Jodie) Gustwiller of McComb, Ohio, and Ron (Susan) Gustwiller of Dayton, Ohio; and his three daughters, Michele (Bob) Bussing of Defiance, Lisa (Randy) Johns of Continental, Ohio, and Nikki (Tim) Miles of Defiance. He also leaves behind 26 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Don (Joyce) Gustwiller of Bryan, Mike (Kathy) Gustwiller of Holgate, and Gary (Barb) Gustwiller of Weston, Ohio; and his sister, Pat Price of Holgate.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters in infancy; his grandson, Jimmy Brown; and granddaughter, Alyssa Miles.
Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home South/Lawson-Roessner Chapel (1753 S. Clinton St.). By the order from the governor, a mask and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery, with Deb Miller officiating. Military graveside rites will be conducted by VFW Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
