Franklin Coy

Paulding — Franklin "Frank" J. Coy, age 68, of Paulding, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on November 25, 2021, while at home.
Frank was a graduate of Fairview High School and worked at General Motors in Defiance, Ohio, retiring after 44 years of employment. Frank was an avid fisherman. He participated in numerous tournaments and was a member of the Bass Anglers Club. After retirement, Frank spent his free time with his dog and watching the Fox news.
Frank was born on July 14, 1953, in Defiance, Ohio, the son of Paul Sr. and Mildred (Gaston) Coy.
Frank is survived by his three daughters, Lora (Todd) Brown, of Paulding, Jennifer Lambert, of Holgate, Ohio, and Kristy (Dustin) Dugan, of Paulding; two sons, Mark Burkhart, of Lima, Ohio, and Mike Burkhart, of Edgerton, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one brother, Paul Coy Jr., of Defiance; two sisters, Christine (Bruce) Taylor, of Cleveland, Ohio, and Ann Coy of Florida. Frank is also survived by his companion, Marianna Fleming. Frank is preceded in death by his parents and his late wife, Laura.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.
Memorials are requested to the Paulding County Humane Society.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
