Franklin Campbell

Campbell

Franklin C. Campbell, 78, Defiance, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.

He was born January 25, 1942, to Dean and Edna (Reed) Campbell in Antwerp, Ohio. Frank proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. On March 28, 1987, he married Carol (Doll) Campbell, who survives. Frank worked for over 37 years as a millwright at General Motors until his retirement in 2005. He was a member of AMVETS Post 1991. Frank loved the outdoors, and in his leisure time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping.

Frank is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Carol Campbell of Defiance; his sons, Harvey (Heather) Campbell and Ronnie Mason; and his daughter, Regina (Keith Parsons) Mason, all of Defiance. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Dora Christ and Judy Proxmire.

Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Rev. Perry Porter officiating. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Members of the Defiance AMVETS and VFW Post 3360 will accord military honors following the service.

Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Franklin Campbell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load entries