Frank Yarnell

McClure — Franklin Louis Yarnell, 86, of McClure, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

He was born in Liberty Center, Ohio on August 3, 1934, to Henry and Mabel (Frybarger) Yarnell.

Frank served his country in the U.S. Army and was a member of the American Legion. He was an avid Detroit Tiger fan and enjoyed woodworking. Frank loved to spend time with his family, especially at the lake or on the pontoon boat.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; children, Deb (Frank Morelock) Yarnell, Cindy (Mike) Scott, Tammy (Craig) London, and Greg Yarnell; step-children, Robyn (Paul) Van de Bussche, Andrea Caffee and Scott (Mona) Caffee; grandchildren, Dayton, Haley, Cassidy, Madison, Mackenzie, Emalee, and Grace; step-grandchildren, Paul Jr., Jeffery, Steven, Loraine, Marcus, Donnie, Emily, Denisha, Jessica, Sara, and Alex; and sister, Sharon Hoffman. In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his brothers, Ronald and Richard Yarnell.

Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, McClure, on Friday, May 28, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. with an hour of visitation prior to services. Interment with military honors will be held immediately following at Hockman Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Yarnell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries