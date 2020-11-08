Frank Merritt

OAKWOOD — Frank J. Merritt, 69, Oakwood, died at 1:10 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at ProMedica Defiance Hospital.
He was born June 22, 1951, in Clarksville, Tenn., to the late Edward Glenn and Mavis Louise (Johnson) Merritt. He married Margaret Ellen Rayle, and she survives in Oakwood.
Other survivors include four children, Michelle Gonzales of Payne, Lisa (Kent) Foster of Middlepoint, Jon (Debb) Merritt of Van Wert and Nicholas (Jessica) Merritt of Payne; eight grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; a brother, Bill (Bert) Merritt of Oakwood; a few aunts; and many cousins.
He also was preceded in death by a grandson.
Frank owned and operated Frank's Body Barn. He was a Paulding County deputy sheriff and an original member of the Auglaize Township Fire Department. He retired from Defiance Metal Products. Frank enjoyed building street rods, traveling to car shows and working on his John Deere garden tractors. In later years, he loved riding his Harley Davidson and fishing with his grandkids and great-great-grandkids.
Funeral services will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of service Thursday, with casual attire preferred. Mask are required upon entrance into the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Auglaize Township Fire Department at 21050 Ohio 637, Defiance, Ohio 43512; or Paulding County Senior Center at 401 E. Jackson Street, Paulding, Ohio 45879.
Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
