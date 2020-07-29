ARCHBOLD — Frank P. Garza, 81, Archbold, passed away Monday afternoon, July 27, 2020, in his home.
He was born October 15, 1938, at Minneapolis, Minn., the son of Bruno and Connie (Barrero) Garza, and married Clara Miller on June 11, 1960, and she preceded him in death on December 27, 2013. Frank lived most of his lifetime in the Archbold area, and worked at Fulton Tubing/ITT Higbie for 40 years. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard. He enjoyed woodworking and yard work.
He is survived by four children, Andrew (Kelly) Garza of Pemberville, Frank (Renea) Garza Jr. of Deshler, Connie (Tony Hephner) Garza of Montpelier and Anthony (Susan) Garza of Archbold; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Bruno (Jean) Garza Jr. of Defiance.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two grandsons, three brothers, Daniel, Robert and Richard Garza; and a sister, Vicky Garza.
Services for the immediate family will be held at Short Funeral Home in Archbold, with interment following in the Pettisville Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.