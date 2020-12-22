Frank Brown II

COLDWATER, Mich. — Frank Gregory Brown II, 71, of Coldwater, Michigan, and a former resident of Defiance, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, in his home with his family by his side. Frank lived the past three years, graciously and courageously, with lung cancer.
Frank was born September 7, 1949, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of the late Frank Gregory and Kathaleen (Fair) Brown. He was a 1967 graduate of Defiance High School. He received his bachelor’s degree in speech and theatre from the Defiance College in 1972. Frank married Debra Guilford on July 17, 1982, in Delaware Bend, and she survives. Frank worked most of his career in restaurant management, working at The Olive Garden and Grandy’s Restaurant. He retired from Defiance Metal Products in 2014, after 11 years of service. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Defiance.
He also belonged to the Defiance Elks Lodge and the Fremont Moose Lodge, Fremont, Indiana. For several years, Frank was the director of the Young People’s Theatre Guild in Defiance. An actor in his own right, Frank could be seen in many productions of the Fort Defiance Players. Frank was an avid Ohio State Buckeye Football fan and a fan of the Minnesota Vikings. Frank enjoyed living the “lake life” boating, fishing and spending time with his family. He enjoyed golfing and was known to be an excellent cook. Frank’s quick wit and sense of humor leaves a legacy of laughter.
Surviving are his wife, Debra Guilford of Coldwater, Michigan; three children, Kate (Nathan) Dean of Georgetown, Kentucky, Frank Gregory Brown III of Lexington, Kentucky, and Ray Sophie Rae Brown of Cleveland, Ohio; two grandchildren, Isaac and Amara Dean; one sister, Nancy (Christine) Brown of Salem, Massachusetts. He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, Charles Renn.
For the good of humanity, there will be no visitation and the family will have private graveside services. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio, 43506.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Young People’s Theatre Guild, Defiance, Ohio.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
