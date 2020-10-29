FISHERS, Ind. — Frank Lee Braun, 76, formerly of Defiance, passed away October 27, 2020. A memorial Mass will be held at Holy Spirit at Geist Catholic Church, Fishers, Ind., October 31, 2020, at 1 p.m., with visitation there from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Mortuaries, Fishers, Indiana. For a full obituary, please visit www.shirleybrothers.com.

