Francis Weber

Francis E. Weber, 93, a lifelong resident of Defiance, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Nov. 14, 2020, at SKLD in Bryan.
He was born November 19, 1926, to Frank and Helen (Goller) Weber, and lived his life as a true gentleman. On June 24, 2008, Francis was preceded in death by his loving wife, Alice Kretz, whom he had married in 1954.
His family was the joy of his life and is survived by daughter, Janice (Ron) Elliott; son, Thomas Weber; brothers, Christian (Ann) Weber of Elkhart, Ind., Roger (Ann) Weber of Maumee, and Eugene (Marilyn) Weber, Findlay; grandchildren, John (Samantha) Elliott of Cincinnati, Mark (Hope) Elliott of South Bend, Ind., Ross Weber of Louisville Ky., Kathryn (Hayden) Doehrmann of Defiance, and Peter Elliott, Jacksonville, Fla.; and four great-grandchildren, Johnnie, Alice, Lucy and Murphy Elliott.
He enjoyed family gatherings, bowling, golf, photography, and times at the cottage with his brothers.
He was employed at Dinner Bell Foods in the accounting department for 42 years, retiring in 1990. He served in the U.S. Army from April 7, 1945, to December 9, 1946. He attained the rank of tech 4. His overseas service was in Tokyo, Japan, in the 71st Signal Service Battalion Headquarters of General MacArthur, a block away the imperial palace of Emperor Hirohito. He was a life member of Defiance VFW Post 3360.
He also was preceded in death by his brothers and their wives, Donald (Jeannie and Mary) Weber, Dr. Norbert (Mary) Weber, Gerald (Mary) Weber and Wilfred “Bill” (Sally) Weber; sister, Marjorie (George) Steingass; and granddaughter, Theresa Elliott.
He was a lifelong member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Defiance. He was active in his faith and served the church in many roles, including on the parish and school councils, in the choir, as parish bookkeeper and collection counter.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church, Defiance, with Father Douglas Taylor officiating at noon Friday, Nov. 20. Visitation will be in the church preceding the service, 10 a.m.-noon. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a face mask and social distancing are required to attend the visitation and service. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Ridge Catholic Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Schaffer Funeral Home.
Preferred memorials are to St. John’s Catholic Church. Online condolences may be left at www.schafferfh.com.
