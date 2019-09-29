NEY — Francis Borton Jr., 90, Ney, Ohio, died at 2:10 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at the Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, Ohio.
Francis was born July 21, 1929, near West Unity, Ohio, the eldest son of Francis Sr. and Opal (Rhodes) Borton. He married Mildred (Shannon) Cromwell on May 2, 1968, and she preceded him in death on March 15, 2002.
He enlisted in the U.S. Air force to serve his country during the Korean War serving from 1950-54. He was then employed by the Ohio Art Co. for 24 1/2 years and later retired from Bards after 15 years of service. Francis was a member of the Bryan American Legion for 60 years. He was also a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church and the Holy Name Society.
He loved his family dearly and especially enjoyed baking the cakes for many family birthday events.
Surviving are a stepdaughter, LaDonna (Bill) Hoffman; stepson, Richard (Janice) Cromwell; and stepdaughter-in-law, Cecilia Cromwell. Also surviving are grandsons, John (Regina) Winright, Rick (Susan) Winright, Terry (Connie) Winright and Robert C. (Jennifer) Cromwell III; and granddaughters, Kimberly (Jeff) Berks and Julie (Brent) Betts.
Surviving too are 21 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Dolleen (Floyd-deceased) Rohrs and Doris Brennen; and a brother, Jim Borton. Besides his wife, Mildred, he also was preceded in death by a stepson, Robert C. Cromwell II; a sister, Harriette Williams; a brother, Kenneth Borton; and a grandson, Larry Winright.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Isidore Catholic Church at Marysdale at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 3. Visitation is Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at the Lawson-Roessner Funeral Home, 1753 S. Clinton St. Defiance, Ohio. There will be a rosary service at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lawson-Roessner. Visitation is also from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. Burial will be in the Marysdale Cemetery, where honorary military graveside rites will be accorded.
Suggested memorials are to the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society or the church. Condolences may be shared at www.lawsonroessner.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.