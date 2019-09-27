NEY — Francis Borton Jr., 90, Ney, died Friday, September 27, 2019, at the Community Hospital in Bryan. His visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Lawson-Roessner Funeral Home, Defiance. Visitation is also from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Isidore-Marysdale. A funeral mass will 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 3. Condolences may be shared at Lawson-Roessner Funeral Home, Defiance.

