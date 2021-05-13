Frances Trausch

Bryan — Frances L. "Fran" Trausch, 78, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at her home. Fran was a candy maker at Spangler Candy Company until her retirement.

Frances was born on May 7, 1943, in Defiance, Ohio, the daughter of Robert and Helen (Crawford) Sanders. She was a 1961 graduate of Fairview High School.

Fran is survived by her son, Steve (Amber) Trausch, of Napoleon; grandsons, Levi, Mason and Chase Trausch and a brother, Glen (Paula) Sanders, of Van Wert. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 16, 2021, from 1-3 p.m. at the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at 3 p.m. with Pastor David Nichols officiating.

Memorials are requested to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospitals.

