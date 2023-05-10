BRYAN — Frances Sue McCoy, 80, of Ney, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Wednesday morning, May 10, 2023, at Bryan Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Bryan, Ohio.
She was born on August 14, 1942, to the late Cecil and Eunice (Justice) Gilliam in Fishtrap, Kentucky. On July 2, 1962, she married Soloman McCoy who preceded her in death on April 30, 2016.
Frances was a faithful member of Faith Tabernacle Church in Defiance. She worked at Spangler Candy Company in Bryan, Ohio, for 25 years until her retirement in 2000. She enjoyed going to the YMCA, crocheting and cooking for family and friends. Her greatest love was spending time with her family.
Frances is survived by two daughters, Lois Iliff of Ney, Ohio, and Brenda (Frank) Perkins of Ekron, Kentucky, and her son, Barry McCoy of Ocala, Florida. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, her brother, Bobby Donald Gilliam of West Virginia, and two sisters, Bonnie Lou Thacker of Florida and Eva Lee Bird of Defiance.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Soloman McCoy, grandson, William Thieme and brother, Ronald Gilliam.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 2-6 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Isaac Shelton Jr. officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Association or Epilepsy Foundation. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Frances McCoy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.