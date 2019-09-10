PAYNE — Frances Baumle, 92, Payne, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Vancrest of Payne.
Fran was born in Akron on July 21, 1927, a daughter of the late Forrest and Fanny (Theis) Coleman. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and member of American Legion Post 297 Auxiliary. Fran started Girl Scouts in Paulding County.
Fran will be sadly missed by her children, Paul (Kathy) Miller, Peter (Connie) Miller, Patsy (Todd) Wiedemann, Patrick (Wendy) Baumle and Jack (Annette) Baumle; sister, Grace Brague; 15 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and two on the way.
She also was preceded in death by her husbands, J.O. Miller and Robert Baumle; sisters, Jane Anders and Ellen Peters; and grandson, David Miller.
Funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Friday at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Payne. (Please meet at church at 10:45 a.m.) Visitation is at Dooley Funeral Home, 05761 Ohio 500, Payne, Thursday from 4-7 p.m. She will be laid to rest at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are to Girl Scouts of Western Ohio. Fond memories may be shared at www.dooleyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.