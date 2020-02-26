MONTPELIER — Frances “Fran” L. Anderson, 79, Montpelier, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. Pending funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Service information

Feb 28
Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
3:00PM-7:00PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
220 South East Avenue
Montpelier, OH 43543
Feb 29
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, February 29, 2020
10:30AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
220 South East Avenue
Montpelier, OH 43543
