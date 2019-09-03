ANTWERP — Francis E. Coughlin, 92, Antwerp, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Paulding County Hospital.
Francis was born in Payne on July 25, 1927, a son of the late Matilda (Dittinger) and William J. Coughlin. He was a valued employee at International Harvester and then at Dooley Funeral Home. Francis never knew a stranger and was always there to lend a hand to his family and friends.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Bonnie (Mettert), whom he married Aug. 11, 1948; children, Judy (David) McCalla, Deb (Dan) Corwin, Jim (Beth) Coughlin, Denny (Joann) Coughlin and Amy (Mitch) Wilhelm; siblings, Don (Sue) Coughlin, Evelyn (Wayne) Copsey and Pat (Mike) Young; 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Francis also was preceded in death by his daughters, Linda Coughlin and Christine Lechleidner; and siblings, Marge McNamee and Joe Coughlin.
His funeral mass is at 11 a.m. Friday, September 6, at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 303 Monroe Street, Antwerp. Viewing is Thursday from 4-7 p.m., with the rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Dooley Funeral Home, 202 W. River St., Antwerp. He will be laid to rest at Scipio Cemetery, Harlan, Ind.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to masses or the donor’s choice. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.
