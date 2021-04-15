Forrest Baughman

Paulding — Forrest K. "Dewey" Baughman, 83, of Paulding, died January 29, 2021. A graveside service with military rites will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Bowholtz Cemetery, Rd 108, Paulding, Ohio. A luncheon will follow at the Cooper Community Library, Oakwood.

