Forrest Baughman

Paulding — Forrest K. "Dewey" Baughman, 83, Paulding, died at 10:35 a.m. Friday, January 29, 2021, at Paulding County Hospital.
He was born December 1, 1937, in Paulding, to the late George C. and Mabel E. (Parrish) Baughman.
Survivors include four children, Robin Dobbelaere of Paulding, Dewey (Penny) Baughman of Oakwood, Randy (Susanna) Baughman of Paulding and Barry Baughman of Paulding; three grandchildren, Broc Baughman, Miranda (Evan) Schlatter and Blake Baughman; and five great-grandchildren.
He also was preceded in death by two sisters, Clara Howell and Georgia Englehart.
Forrest owned a gas station/grocery store in Melrose for many years. He was a U.S. Army veteran during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Dewey loved his dog, Tippy, and woodworking.
Graveside services will be held at a later date in Bowholtz Cemetery, Paulding County, with military rites. Arrangements are under the direction of Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood.
Memorial donations may be made to Paulding County Hospital, Paulding County Hospital In-House Hospice or VA Hospital.
Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.