Forrest Baughman

Paulding — Forrest K. "Dewey" Baughman, 83, Paulding, died at 10:35 a.m. Friday, January 29, 2021, at Paulding County Hospital.

He was born December 1, 1937, in Paulding, to the late George C. and Mabel E. (Parrish) Baughman.

Survivors include four children, Robin Dobbelaere of Paulding, Dewey (Penny) Baughman of Oakwood, Randy (Susanna) Baughman of Paulding and Barry Baughman of Paulding; three grandchildren, Broc Baughman, Miranda (Evan) Schlatter and Blake Baughman; and five great-grandchildren.

He also was preceded in death by two sisters, Clara Howell and Georgia Englehart.

Forrest owned a gas station/grocery store in Melrose for many years. He was a U.S. Army veteran during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Dewey loved his dog, Tippy, and woodworking.

Graveside services will be held at a later date in Bowholtz Cemetery, Paulding County, with military rites. Arrangements are under the direction of Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood.

Memorial donations may be made to Paulding County Hospital, Paulding County Hospital In-House Hospice or VA Hospital.

