ASHLEY, Ind. — Floyd G. Troyer, 91, Ashley, died September 22, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born April 29, 1928, in Continental, Ohio, to Dale and Gertrude (Redd) Troyer. Floyd was a lifetime farmer and a veteran of the U.S. Army. During his time in the service he was stationed in Germany. He was a very active member of the Pleasant Chapel Church of the Brethren, serving the church in many capacities over the years. He traveled the United States as a member of the board of directors of the Noble County REMC and was also a board member of the DeKalb Financial Credit Union. He loved camping, and fishing, but what he enjoyed the most was his family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Floyd married Mary Jewett on May 23, 1951, in Hillsdale, Mich., and she survives. He also is survived by three daughters and two sons, Penny (Jim) Sleeper of Ashley, Gene (Julie) Troyer of Ashley, Patti (Eddy) Carpenter of Florence, Alabama, Peggy Stone of Denver, Colorado, and Todd Troyer of Ashley; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; two brothers and one sister, Jean Polhamus of Leipsic, Ohio, George (Marilyn) Troyer of Continental, Ohio, and Jerry (Cindy) Troyer of California.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Norman Troyer; and two sisters, Wilma Cowman and Janet Newdick.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Pleasant Chapel Church of the Brethren, 01993 County Road 8, Ashley, Ind. 46705, with Rev Valarie Kline officiating. Burial will follow the service in Fairfield Cemetery, Corunna, Ind. Calling will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 South Wayne Street, Waterloo, Ind. 46793, and also one hour prior to the service Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at the church Thursday.
Memorials can be directed to the American Cancer Society or Growing Hope Globally. To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
