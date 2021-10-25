Florian Swanson Sr.

Defiance — Florian J. "Flo" Swanson Sr., age 53, of Defiance, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on July 10, 1968, to Callie and Eugene L. Swanson III in Denver, Colorado. He attended Park Hill Elementary, Smiley Middle School, and East High School, and played football for Prince Hall Football League. He was a member of Life Changing Church in Edgerton, Ohio.
Flo worked for several years at Ohio Art Company in Bryan, Ohio. He was a committeeman and active member of United Steel Workers Local 1-701. He enjoyed spending time at Blue Water Campground with his family. Flo was an amazing man and a beautiful person. He always cared for others more than himself and could cheer anyone up. Flo will be sadly missed by his family, colleagues and many good friends.
Flo is survived by his fiancée Polly Bevins, his children: Florian Swanson II, Isaac (Lindsay) Swanson, Aaron Swanson, Renae Swanson, Serge Mayeku, Essence Vaughn and DeJavion Vaughn; seven grandchildren; his grandmother, Eloise Johnson; his mother, Callie Swanson; his siblings: Terrell Swanson, Rhonda, Swanson, Phylisha (Gary) Polk, Arthur (Jennifer) Swanson and Marshall (Shaquana) Swanson; 13 nieces and nephews, 11 great-nieces and -nephews; many aunties, uncles, cousins and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Phyllis and Eugene L. Swanson II, and Willie Johnson, and his father, Eugene L. Swanson III.
A note from his mother:
My son Florian James Swanson was born in the heat of the summer at what was then Denver General Hospital. The first thing I thought of when I saw him was that he was so little, just weighing 4 pounds. He was beautiful. I couldn't tell you how many different blood lines flowed through his veins, but they made him a golden child. Florian came out running. He began to walk at 7 months, just as bow-legged as could be. The doctors even wanted to put braces on him, but he never stopped running. To his last day he would tease that he could outrun all three of his boys, and he looked better too. He loved being a father and a family man. There is nothing he wouldn't do for his family or his children, and he always carried the Lord's word in his heart. God don't make mistakes, but this makes me wonder. Florian, my son would tell me "Mom don't cry for me. I am going up a "Yonder". Why didn't God's mercy say no. Forever and always my golden child...Love Mom.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, at the funeral home, with additional visitation from 10-11 a.m. Pastor Rick Stiver will officiate. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
