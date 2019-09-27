Florence Seedorf

DESHLER — Florence Marie (Drewes) Seedorf, 89, Deshler, Ohio, died peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Heritage Corner of Bowling Green, Ohio, surrounded by her loving family.
Florence was born May 1, 1930, in Napoleon Township, Ohio, to the late Edward and Mary (Meyer) Drewes. On June 25, 1950, she married Henry Seedorf at Hope Lutheran Church, Hamler, Ohio, and enjoyed 66 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on April 23, 2017.
Florence was a homemaker, in which she created the most loving home for her family and always had an open back door that welcomed many friends and family. Florence also helped her husband, Henry, on the farm by milking cows, tending to the calves and always providing meals for everyone. She also worked at Patrick Henry Schools and HOPE School for many years and enjoyed spending her free time in the garden.
She was a faithful and active member of St. John Lutheran Church in Deshler, a member of St. John WELCA, taught Sunday school for over 30 years, sang in the church choir, and served as custodian for many years along with her husband, Henry. She was a member of the Bavarian Club and enjoyed polka dancing. Most of all, she adored her family and loved to celebrate holidays and birthdays and was known as “The WNDH Birthday Club Queen,” as she was always on the radio because her family was so big. Also, Grandma will be remembered as the best popcorn maker in the land.
She is survived by children, Brenda (Jerry) Rosebrook, Mary (Terry) Hoops, Lisa (Michael) Hoops, all of Deshler, Ohio, Anita (Larry) Creager of Alvada, Ohio, Matthew (Amy) Seedorf of Liberty Center, Ohio, Mark (Janet) Seedorf of Deshler, Ohio, and Ann (Brad) Michaelis of Malinta, Ohio; 25 grandchildren, Bradley (Amy), Gregory (Amy), Lana (Benjamin), Keith (Jami), Kathryn (Aaron), Andrew (Jennifer), Laura (CJ), Adam (Beth), Ashley (Shain), Allyson, Ryan (Karyn), Justin (Jessica), Elliot (Ashley), Samantha, Quin, Jordan (Elizabeth), Joshua (Samantha), Joseph, Claire, Chloe, Callie, Will, Megan, Mallory and Brock; 31 great-grandchildren, Ella, Ian, Zack, Kendall, Molly, Brooke, Luke, Jake, Blake, Lani, Grahm, Ryder, Broxton, Landon, Taryn, Christian, August, Ralph, Eleonora, Brystol, Brielle, Briggs, Carston, Adalyn, Blayne, Jayden, Zoey, Aaliyah, Penelope, Willow and Jude, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She also was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Kathryn Ann Seedorf; siblings, Amanda Mueller, Olga Schwiebert, Leonard Drewes and Norma DeMars; and a niece, “sister,” Elaine Meyer.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 29, at 2 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, Deshler. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, and Sunday from 1-2 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Sufficient Grace Ministries in memory of her infant daughter, Kathryn, or St. John Lutheran Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made online at www.rodenbergergray.com.
