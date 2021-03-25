Florence S. Smith

Defiance — Florence Suella Smith, 80, of Defiance, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at her residence.
Florence was born on October 21, 1940, to Earl and Evelyn (Sigler) Richmond in Peach Orchard, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Jerry Tipton Sr., Jack Cooper and Robert Smith.
Florence was a member of Defiance Moose Lodge 2094, Eagles Aerie 372, VFW Post 3360, and American Legion Post 117. She loved to dance and enjoyed riding her bike, scratch off lottery tickets and singing karaoke. She treasured her time spent with her grandkids.
Florence is survived by her children, Jerry Tipton Jr. of Defiance, Robert Tipton of Defiance, Daniel (Pat) Tipton of Kentucky, and Melissa (Tony) Fisher of Defiance. She also leaves behind her partner and caregiver, Richard Franklin of Defiance, 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, six brothers, and four sisters.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Beverly Tipton.
Visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Dale Katcher officiating. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing are required. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.