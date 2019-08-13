Florence Behnfeldt, 95, Defiance, died peacefully on Monday, August 12, 2019, at her daughter’s residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born December 2, 1923, in Napoleon Township, to the late Ferdinand and Mathilda (Badenhop) Norden. She married Earl Behnfeldt on June 20, 1946, and he preceded her in death in 2005.
Florence was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Okolona, where she was active in the Lydia Circle. She was also a member of Ridgeville American Legion Auxiliary. Florence also enjoyed quilting and fishing, and polka dancing with her husband.
Florence is survived by her children, Terry (Deb) Behnfeldt, Tena (Cindy) Behnfeldt, Todd (Chris) Behnfeldt, Tom (Linda) Behnfeldt and Tammy (Gene) Poor; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; sisters, Margarete Lanzer and Gladys Dachenhaus; brother, Dan (Toni) Norden; and sisters-in-law, Joan Norden and Wanda Norden.
She also was preceded in death by a grandson, Benjamin Behnfeldt; sister, Mary Ann Illiff; and brothers, Leonard and Rev. Norman Norden.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 16, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Okolona. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 2-8 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, and Friday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or CHP Defiance Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
