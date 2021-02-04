Faye Dearth

Defiance — Faye E. Dearth, 70, Defiance, went to be with her Lord Jesus after peacefully passing in her sleep on Sunday, January 31, 2021.
Faye was born October 7, 1950, in Coshocton, Ohio, to Kenneth and Barb (Klinger) Darr, and she was the stepdaughter of Madeline (Rushing) Darr.
Faye loved Jesus and her family, and she was especially proud of her grandchildren, Bryce and Megan. She was a graduate of God's Bible School in Cincinnati, Ohio. On January 3, 1970, she married her love, Dennis Dearth, who survives in Defiance, Ohio. Faye worked at Johns Manville in Defiance for 27 years until her retirement in 2003. Faye was active with the Defiance Church of the Nazarene, where she taught the kindergarten class at "Super Kids," the Wednesday night children's program for several years. Faye's love in life was serving the Lord, her grandchildren, sewing, cooking, and traveling. She has visited 46 of the 50 United States.
In her leisure time, she was a football fan and loved to root for The Ohio State Buckeyes and Pittsburgh Steelers. To her, Saturdays were made for the Buckeyes, and Sundays for the Steelers, after church. When not rooting on the Buckeyes, she could be found listening to southern gospel music. She loved to share her faith and the hope inside her with others, especially to children at Vacation Bible School. Faye will be sadly missed by her family and many good friends.
Faye is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Dennis Dearth of Defiance; and her sons, Denny and Eric (Melissa) Dearth; her grandson, Bryce Dearth; and her granddaughter, Megan Dearth. She also leaves behind her brothers, David (Wanda) Darr, Daniel (Sherry) Darr, Dale (Annette) Darr, Doug (Kathy) Darr, and Dana (Sharon) Darr; her sister, Debbie (Brad), St. Clair; her half sister, Alba Hedrick; her half brother, Buddy Fisher; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Church of the Nazarene in Defiance, Ohio. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Don Leonard officiating. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for all services. Burial will follow the service at Ayersville Cemetery. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Defiance Church of the Nazarene Super Kids. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
