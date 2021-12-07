Fawn Miller

DEFIANCE — Fawn Theresa Miller was unexpectedly called to heaven on November 18, 2021.
Fawn was born on May 11, 1962, in Altoona, Pennsylvania. She is preceded in death by her parents, Michele and Harry along with her sister, Stacy. She is survived by her life partner, Edward Henley; her children, Edward (Mary Myers) Miller, Stacey (Vincente) Olvera, Scott Henley (Jeremy), Chanda (Ross) Petterson; her sisters, Debra and Barbra; and her 14 grandchildren and great-grandson.
Fawn often spent her days taking many photos and being with family and her many pets. She was a huge animal lover who always had them by her side. She consistently found joy in many things, which included laughing and making sure to get everyone else around her to join in and would make sure everyone felt the love she had for them. Every soul she touched or spoke to lived and smiled to a better day, and was never a stranger more than once. Fawn will be missed by many and will always live on in our hearts. American Cremation Events assisted the family with arrangements.
